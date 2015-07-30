FACUA reports the double fee for withdrawing money from ATMs to the Bank of Spain

This Thursday, FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted a report to Banco de España (Bank of Spain) in which it requests this body to act without further delay against the double fee banks are charging users for withdrawing money from ATMs and to impose them fines. Santander bank has recently announced that they will join La Caixa and BBVA and they will also apply this fee to customers of other banks that use their ATMs to withdraw money. The main bank of the country has said that they expect to be charging the fee in the fourth quarter of the year and that it will be of two Euros. Indifference of Bank of Spain FACUA criticises the indifference shown by Bank of Spain and requests it to exercise its sanctioning power and take measures to guarantee that u

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