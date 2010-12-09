FACUA reports the Government of Spain to Brussels for failing to ensure compliance with European Regulation

This Thursday FACUA-Consumers in Action denounced the Government of Spain to the European Commission for failing to ensure compliance with the Regulation (EC) 261/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 February 2004, which establishes common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding and of cancellation or long delay of flights. FACUA has asked the Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Transport, Siim Kallas, to open up an investigation regarding the Spanish Ministry of Public Work’s lack of inspections of airlines at airports. This is the first allegation made by FACUA in support of those affected by flight cancellations. The association also announced that it will go to court to s

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