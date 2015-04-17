FACUA reports the tariff increase of the Movistar Fusión deal to consumer protection and telecom authorities

This Friday, FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Telefónica to consumer protection an telecom authorities for the fraudulent increase of 5 Euros per month in the tariffs of their Movistar Fusión deals next May, 5. The association, that is studying if it will bring Telefónica to court, has submitted these reports because the company has not replied to the request sent last Tuesday to nullify the tariff increase. FACUA requests administrations to ask the Spanish multinational to stop the tariff increase of their deal that includes landline, mobile, cable TV and internet services. Otherwise, the association requests fines proportional to the benefits that the company will gain with the tariff increase. According to estimates by the association, benefit

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