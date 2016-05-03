FACUA reports three cinemas in Madrid and Galicia for forbidding access with food and drinks bought elsewhere

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported three cinemas, two in Madrid and one in Galicia, to the regional Consumer Protection authorities, for forbidding access with food and drinks bought elsewhere. The companies are Cinesa Xanadú (Alcobendas, Madrid), Kinépolis (Madrid) and Pontevedra Cinexpo (Pontevedra, Galicia). They have been reported to the regional Consumer Protection authorities in Madrid and Galicia respectively. The association has been warned of this situation by many consumers. FACUA reminds that forbidding access to cinemas with food and drinks bought outside the cinema premises is an unfair clause, as it is stated in the General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users (Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of 16 November). Article 82.1 says that are unfai

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