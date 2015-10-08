FACUA reports Volkswagen subsidiaries in Spain to the 17 regional consumer protection authorities

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Volkswagen subsidiaries in Spain to the regional consumer protection authorities. The reports have been issued this week to the 17 agencies, institutes and other regional administrations with competencies in consumer rights protection. FACUA has asked them to request Volkswagen-Audi and Seat detailed information of the irregularities committed to avoid the legal limits of car emissions and to begin sanctioning proceedings. FACUA regrets that up to this day none of the regional Ministers with competencies in consumer rights protection have publicly announced the beginning of sanctioning proceedings against Volkswagen Group. The association also highlights the unacceptable silence of the Minister, Alfonso Alonso. The Spanish Consumer, F

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