FACUA request Brussels to regulate Internet tariffs while roaming

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested the European Commission to regulate the Internet access tariffs while roaming, applying the same procedure followed with calls and SMS, to finish with the exorbitant bills, sometimes of thousands of euros, that users get when they return from their trips. At present, mobile phone users who travel to another country of the EU pay 43 euro cents plus taxes per minute if they make calls while roaming inside the EU, and 19 euro cents per minute (always plus taxes) for the calls they receive, a lot less than some years ago when the prices were not regulated by Brussels. The SMS cost them 11 euro cents, even less than the 15 euro cents than the main Spanish companies charge for national messages. But if they surf on the Internet, the lack

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