FACUA requests Ministry of Health to explain their actions regarding the purchase of the new medicines for hepatitis C

Francisco Sánchez Legrán, president of FACUA-Consumers in Action, has sent a letter to Ana Mato, Minister (Secretary) of Health, requesting what actions has taken the Ministry she runs to deal with the most serious cases of hepatitis C in Spain. The body committed to distribute the new generation medicine called sofosbubvir (sold by the laboratory Gilead under the brand name of Sovaldi from the beginning of the year), but many of the patients haven’t had access to it. This way, the organisation joins the call made by the National Association for the Defence and Help to those Affected by Hepatitis C (Andaahc, according to its initials in Spanish) so that these citizens are not left unattended despite the medicine’s price -60,000 Euros for th

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