This new generation of medicines have proved to be efficient in more than 90% of cases
FACUA requests Ministry of Health to explain their actions regarding the purchase of the new medicines for hepatitis C
The organisation asks for a public explanation of how the NHS is dealing with the most serious cases despite the high price of the active ingredient necessary for their therapy. Spain is not in the group of European countries negotiating together to get it cheaper.
FACUA.org
España-26/08/2014
Francisco Sánchez Legrán, president of FACUA-Consumers in Action, has sent a letter to Ana Mato, Minister (Secretary) of Health, requesting what actions has taken the Ministry she runs to deal with the most serious cases of hepatitis C in Spain. The body committed to distribute the new generation medicine called sofosbubvir (sold by the laboratory Gilead under the brand name of Sovaldi from the beginning of the year), but many of the patients haven’t had access to it.
This way, the organisation joins the call made by the National Association for the Defence and Help to those Affected by Hepatitis C (Andaahc, according to its initials in Spanish) so that these citizens are not left unattended despite the medicine’s price -60,000 Euros for th
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