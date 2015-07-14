FACUA requests more means and severity from the Government regarding online privacy
Polling reveals that 86% of adults in Spain are concerned about their privacy online.
FACUA.org
España-14/07/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action requests more means and severity from the Government to guarantee a higher protection of users privacy when they use internet. The association demands that the Spanish Protection Data Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) is given the powers needed to be fully entitled in this regard.
Polling reveals that 86% of adults in Spain are concerned about their privacy online (you can read the results here). Considering age, the vast majority of people from 35 to 54 (88%) are the most concerned in this regard, according to the polling, carried out by British watchdog Big Brother Watch and research consultancy
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