FACUA requests Rajoy to take charge of the Volkswagen case or nominate another Minister to deal with it

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests Spanish PM, Mariano Rajoy, to personally take charge of the Volkswagen case or nominate another Minister to deal with it, given the embarrassing testimony that José Manuel Soria, Minister of Industry, has given so far. Firstly, he declared that he didn’t have any evidence about affected cars in Spain for the world emissions fraud and he avoided criticising the company. But Soria has gone too far in making a fool of himself internationally by announcing that he had agreed with Volkswagen that the company would refund the public funds received by the Government through the PIVE Plan (a plan according to which the Government gives around 1,000 Euros to carmakers for making low emissions cars), something that the co

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