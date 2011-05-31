FACUA requests the removal of logos from cigarette packets

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands a further step in the strategy to prevent more deaths and illnesses caused by smoking. FACUA asks for a widening of the ban on tobacco advertising in Spain, so that packets would have a standard graphic design with no logos or corporative brand colours. The Spanish Ministry of Health, Social Policy and Equality should regulate tobacco packets. FACUA also requires that only the trade name with a standard design should be allowed, with the same dimensions, colours and typography. The association also asks for more relevance to be given to pictures of the effects of smoking, which currently appear on cigarette packets in Spain, along with written warnings about their use. As part of the World No Smoking Day activities on 31st May, F

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