FACUA s reports forces Andalusia's Government to open disciplinary proceedings against Volkswagen

FACUA’s reports have made Andalusia’s Government to open disciplinary proceedings against Volkswagen Group due to the emissions fraud. The defeat device installed to cheat in type approval emission tests so that they pass Nitrogen Oxides (Nox) tests affects about eleven million vehicles globally. Almost 700,000 of these were sold in Spain. This is the first Consumer Protection authority to open disciplinary proceedings for this large-scale fraud, after FACUA reported the company to the seventeen bodies of the regional governments for breaching the consumer protection legislation. After the scandal broke, the association started a platform of affected that has been joined by more than 40,000, the biggest collective of consumers affected by this fraud in all European Un

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