After four years of threats, false accusations and insults
FACUA s spokesperson will sue again Luis Pineda and Ausbanc
After two sentences in favour for defamation, he will lodge a third lawsuit since Judge Pedraz has decided that the attacks he's received are not part of the investigation he commands in Audiencia Nacional.
FACUA.org
España-23/06/2016
The Spokesperson of FACUA-Consumers in Action Rubén Sánchez will sue again Luis Pineda and Ausbanc. Sánchez has already got two convictions for Ausbanc and its owner, so he has decided to go on his action in court as a response to the threats, insults and false accusations he has received over four years. FACUA’s spokesperson has decided so following Judge Santiago Pedraz‘s decision of taking his case out of the procedure he commands in Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged). «There’s no room for Rubén Sánchez‘s involvement as a private prosecutor, as aggrieved part, since the conducts of Luis Pineda towards o him, and th
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