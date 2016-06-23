FACUA s spokesperson will sue again Luis Pineda and Ausbanc

The Spokesperson of FACUA-Consumers in Action Rubén Sánchez will sue again Luis Pineda and Ausbanc. Sánchez has already got two convictions for Ausbanc and its owner, so he has decided to go on his action in court as a response to the threats, insults and false accusations he has received over four years. FACUA’s spokesperson has decided so following Judge Santiago Pedraz‘s decision of taking his case out of the procedure he commands in Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged). «There’s no room for Rubén Sánchez‘s involvement as a private prosecutor, as aggrieved part, since the conducts of Luis Pineda towards o him, and th

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