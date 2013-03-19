FACUA Seville reports that the car parks in Alameda will destroy the social space

FACUA Seville shows its rejection of the approval made by the municipal plenary on the 22nd of February for the modification of the PGOU that will permit the construction of rotary parking in the historical centre of the city. The association, which is part of the Alameda No Parking Platform, believes that the project would pose geotechnical problems and the destruction of trees, as well as the saturation of access that will cause its subsequent exploitation. Also, it remembers the costly effort of citizens and administrations that led to the recovery of this area, quite degraded until recently; the time, effort and money invested in the zone and warns that the car park would be an insult to the sustainable mobility model of the city and the area of coexistence and soc

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