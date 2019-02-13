FACUA shows support for EU water regulation along with over one hundred other organisations
The organisations have presented a manifesto demanding that the Government protect the EU Water Framework Directive, to confront the threat of reduced protection over aquatic ecosystems.
FACUA.org
España-13/02/2019
FACUA-Consumers in Action has joined 136 civil society organisations dedicated to the sustainable use of water to show its full support for the EU Water Framework Directive (WFD), at a time when certain EU states and other agents are seeking to reduce protections on aquatic ecosystems. This Wednesday, in the Europa room of the European Commission headquarters in Madrid, the social organisations presented a manifesto demanding the Spanish Government’s resolute support for the aforementioned regulation. United, these organisations are demanding that Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition protect this regulation in the face of those trying to reduce protections, and that it position itself firmly in defence of the WFD.
The manifesto argues that the proposed amendment
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