Fighting against the cuts in the public health sector
FACUA started a petition against the medicine cuts
The radical and irrational decision to stop public funding for certain medicines is putting citizens' health at serious risk.
FACUA.org
España-27/06/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that the Government is responsible for a serious attack on its citizens’ health by implementing a radical change in the criteria for the funding of drugs.
As part of its campaign Fight against public health cuts, FACUA has started a petition (you can access it here in Spanish) against the new Government measure via its website.
«I signed @facua petition against the #medicinecuts because my health is worth more than some bank http://ow.ly/bR9G3«. This is the slogan the organization is spreading through its social networks.
FACUA warns t
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