FACUA succeeds in removing an advertising campaign that could have enticed minors into having breast operations
"Be the most beautiful back at school, with Dorsia". Through this advertising campaign, the chain of clinics invited girls to get "the best cleavage in the class".
FACUA.org
España-16/09/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has assured the withdrawal of a plastic surgery advertising campaign in which models appear wearing school clothing, with the superimposed slogan: «Get the best cleavage in the class».
FACUA has made the network of plastic surgery clinics aware that this publicity strategy links breast enlargements with under-age girls. The company has immediately removed the campaign.
Above the image of the school-girl like models, you can see a child’s handwriting on a blackboard, that spells out: «Be the most beautiful back at school, with Dorsia».
FACUA considers that this advertising, now removed, could have encouraged cosmetic surgery amongst school communities. This is irrespe
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