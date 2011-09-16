FACUA succeeds in removing an advertising campaign that could have enticed minors into having breast operations

FACUA-Consumers in Action has assured the withdrawal of a plastic surgery advertising campaign in which models appear wearing school clothing, with the superimposed slogan: «Get the best cleavage in the class». FACUA has made the network of plastic surgery clinics aware that this publicity strategy links breast enlargements with under-age girls. The company has immediately removed the campaign. Above the image of the school-girl like models, you can see a child’s handwriting on a blackboard, that spells out: «Be the most beautiful back at school, with Dorsia». FACUA considers that this advertising, now removed, could have encouraged cosmetic surgery amongst school communities. This is irrespe

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