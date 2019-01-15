FACUA supports Government decision to reduce VAT on sanitary towels and tampons to 4%

FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the measure, announced by the Government as part of the proposed 2019 General Budget, to reduce the Value Added Tax on sanitary towels, tampons and other feminine hygiene products to 4%. This has been a long-standing demand of the association, which has for years maintained that there is no reason that menstruation should be penalised with a higher tax than is placed on medicine. Up until now, feminine hygiene products have been taxed at a reduced rate of 10% in Spain, which is much more than nearby countries. In Great Britain, the tampon tax (as it’s commonly known) is currently 5%, whilst in France it stands at 5.5% and in Ireland is 0%, to give some examples. FACUA stresses that these products are a basic necessity for w

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