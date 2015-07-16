Tens of millions per year facing no opposition from the Government and regional authorities
FACUA takes electricity suppliers to court due to the illegal tariffs of digital meters rental
The association offers users a form to be used as a model for the lawsuit so that they can submit it against their suppliers for free. They charge a tariff that can only be charged when the meters have been integrated in a remote management system, something that is not happening yet for most of the new meters installed.
FACUA.org
España-16/07/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has taken electricity suppliers to court due to the illegal tariffs they are applying for digital meters rental. The companies are applying a tariff that can only be charged when the meter is integrated in a remote management system, something that is not happening yet for most of the new meters installed.
The first lawsuit has been submitted against Endesa Distribución. The association has enabled a website (in Spanish) FACUA.org/contadores. There, users affected can find a form that can be used a model of lawsuit to be submitted against the electricity distributors for free, since these proceedings do not need the presence of attorney or lawyer.
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