Anorexia and Bulimia
FACUA uncovers almost thirty internet blogs that promote and encourage eating disorders
The association asks the Ministry of Health to set out a procedure to remove these web pages. Self-harming, excessive use of laxatives and other pharmaceuticals to expel food, lose appetite or lose weight quickly are some of the practices encouraged by these websites.
FACUA.org
España-15/09/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has uncovered twenty-eight nationwide blogs which promote and encourage anorexia and bulimia.
The association has carried out an investigation analysing internet blogs which deal with real-life personal experiences related to these eating disorders.
Through these, many of them provide unhealthy diets and tricks to avoid food consumption and give an incentive to stimulate vomiting.
FACUA has reported these twenty-eight blogs that promote anorexia and bulimia to the Ministry of Health, Social Politics and Equality. It is hoped that these institutions will set out procedures to remove these blogs.
Almost all of these web pages can be found on blogs
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