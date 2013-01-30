Price increase between 30% and 187%
FACUA urges the Ministry of Health to take action against the rising price of unsubsidized drugs
Ana Mato had pledged to control "excessive price increases" of possible affected drugs.
FACUA.org
España-30/01/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls on the Minister of Health, Social Services and Equal Opportunities, Ana Mato, to take action against the 50% (on average) price rise of medicines the Government stopped funding since last September.
The Association warned that the medicamentazo, (a financial measure aimed at cutting the cost of healthcare by stopping funds for some medicines), will cause pharmaceutical companies to increase the price of the affected drugs.
Now, according to El Pais, at least 65 of the medicines no longer covered by the Government have had their prices altered, with 57 having become more expensive. Variations range from a 30% increase for the ga
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