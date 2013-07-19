FACUA views the ban against assisted reproduction for lesbians and single women as homophobic and sexist

FACUA-Consumers in Action labels the exclusion of access to assisted reproduction within public healthcare which the Government attempts to impose against lesbians and single women using the premise of infertility as sole criterion, as homophobic and sexist. The Ministry of Health, Social Policy and Equality seeks to enforce within the autonomous communities that only “couples comprised of a man and woman” can undergo treatments of artificial insemination or in vitro fertilisation. FACUA deems it unacceptable that allegedly “therapeutic and preventative” criteria, which only encompass certain families – those made up of heterosexual couples – who have exactly the same rights as same-sex couples or single women, are merely t

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión