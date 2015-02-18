FACUA warns that alleged discounts offered by electricity companies can raise electricity bills by up to 12%
The association compared rates offered by Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural Fenosa, EDP Energia y E.On with the Voluntary Price for Minor Consumers.
FACUA.org
España-18/02/2015
Alleged discounts offered by electricity companies can actually raise the electricity bill by up to 12%. This is what the comparative study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action reveals about the free market rates (charts here in Spanish).
FACUA compared the rates offered in February by Ibedrola, Endesa, Gas Natural Fenosa, EDP Energía and E.On with the most common rate among households, a semi-regulated Voluntary Price for Minor Consumers (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish). The association has once again revealed the tricks electricity companies use to make customers believe their discounted rates are better than the PVPC.
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