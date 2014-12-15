FACUA warns that electricity companies have shut off more than a million families' houses in 2013

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that energy companies have shut off more than a million families’ service in 2013. FACUA has calculated the approximate amount of electricity cut-offs, about 1.03 millions, comparing the total amount of domestic users with the number of electricity cut-offs registered on the sustainability reports of the two main energy companies, Endesa and Iberdrola. Gas Natural Fenosa hides this information on its annual report. There are 23.5 million of domestic users of electricity in Spain, according to what is stated on the last Electricity Index Journal by the National Commission of the Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish). So, the percentage of families affected by cut-offs would be about 4.4%, although in the c

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