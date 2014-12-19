Differences of prices of up to 138% between the 121 cinemas analysed
FACUA's analysis finds the most expensive cinemas in Barcelona, Corunna, Madrid and Alicante
In Spain, a ticket costs average 7.22 Euros on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Prices have not fallen this year despite the economic situation.
FACUA.org
España-19/12/2014
Going to the cinema on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays costs in Spain an average of 7.22 Euros, 3.7% more than the 6.96 Euros that costs on working days. This is one of the conclusions of a study made by FACUA-Consumers in Action analysing prices of 121 cinemas in 50 province capitals and the two autonomous cities (Ceuta and Melilla) on November and December (see chart in Spanish).
The differences between the most expensive and the cheapest cinema are of 138%. The cities with the highest prices on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays are Barcelona, Corunna, Madrid and Alicante. FACUA warns that prices have not fallen yet this year despite the economic situation.
The last few year
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