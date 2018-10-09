Google+ to shut down: How to save the information from your profile

After Google’s announcement that it will be shutting down its social network Google+, which comes after the company kept quiet for months about a security breach which exposed the personal data of 500,000 users, many people are wondering what they can do to download their data. The consumer version of Google+ will be shut down in August 2019, meaning there is still time for those who wish to ensure the recovery of their personal information. Over the next ten months, the tech giant will offer users the means and information to be able to download all the information they have on their Google+ profiles. It will also indicate where and for how long this data will be stored. FACUA informs users that they can now proceed to recover all their information that Googl

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