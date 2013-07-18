In pre-tax gas prices across the EU Spain is beaten only by Denmark and Malta

FACUA-Consumers in Action reports that the high fuel prices affecting Spanish consumers are the consequence of deregulation and lack of competition. The organisation informs that only in Denmark and Malta do the pre-tax prices of gasoline exceed those in Spain, according to figures from the latest newsletter produced by the European Commission. FACUA insists on the need for the government to re-establish a system of maximum price setting like the one exercised in Spain until the end of the 90’s, when they were liberalised according to the vaunted and illogical argument that it would increase competition. No State has wanted to act with due force to tackle the problem of overpriced petrol and diesel, allowing oil companies to sharply raise their profit margins.

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