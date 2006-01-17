Irregularities in telecommunications are responsible for one in four complaints filed by consumers

In 2005 FACUA received a total of 34,802 enquiries and complaints in its head office and regional branches. The most reported sectors were telecommunications, car sale and repair and home purchases. This is the information contained in the report What do consumers report? (2005) released today by FACUA. FACUA believes that the timid attempts to improve the current legislation on consumer rights have not been enough. The association urges minister Elena Salgado to apply a strong consumer policy, one which is supported by an effective participation of consumer associations and let them be independent from political powers. The Federation also believes that the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has not made a real attempt to strengthen the self orga

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