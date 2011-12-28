Last September FACUA reported Apple for irregularities similar to those that caused sanctions in Italy

The Italian Antitrust Authority has penalised Apple with a 900,000 Euros fine, for not giving customers «adequate information about the duration of the warranty of their products», as well as failing to provide complete information about AppleCare Protection Plan, a policy the company offers in order to expand the legal guarantee of their products. Last September, FACUA-Consumers in Action reported the US firm to the National Consumer Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish) and to the consumer protection authorities of various autonomous regions, for committing the same irregularities. Apple misleads its customers to make them buy an extension on their product insurance, by making them think their regular guarantee only lasts one year, and not

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