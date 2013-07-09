Madrid fines Apple 47,000 Euros for announcing their products only have a one-year guarantee

Following the report from FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Community of Madrid has fined Apple 47,000 Euros for making their clients believe that their products only hold a one-year warranty, in order to increase their sales through creating the insurance cover. FACUA reported Apple in September of 2001 to the consumer authorities of various Autonomous Communities for engaging in misleading advertising and breaching the consolidated text of the General Law for the Protection of Consumers and Users, which specifies that «the vendor answers to non conformity claims during a two year period since the deliverance of the good». The company sent bulk commercial emails to users in which they indicated that «the one-year warranty for the device» was about to exp

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