More than 10,000 consumers request to join the biggest class action against a telecom company in Spain

More than 10,000 costumers of Movistar Fusion have requested FACUA-Consumers in Action to join the class action against the Spanish telecom giant Telefónica de España, the company which owns Movistar, for increasing 5 Euros per month the tariff of its Movistar Fusión deal last May. The multinational deceived almost 4 million customers when they advertised their tariffs would be fixed «forever«, with the sole intention of increasing their profits 220 million Euros per year. This is the largest class action filed in Spain against a telecom company. It claims that Movistar stops the increase of tariffs and refunds the amounts overcharged to users. The presiding judge of Madrid’s Commercial Court Number 8 has agreed to hear the lawsuit filed by FACUA

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