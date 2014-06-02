Movistar and Vodafone nullify a 1,400 Euros bill to a FACUA's associate after singing in his name a false contract
The association has submitted a claim to the Spanish Data Protection Agency about the illegal practices of these two companies. The Agency is expected to penalise them with fines that can range from 40,001 to 300,000 Euros due to the serious offense.
FACUA.org
Catalunya-02/06/2014
Movistar and Vodafone have nullified different illegal bills of almost 1,400 Euros charged to Albert C.C. from Barcelona, following FACUA Catalunya’s action. Thanks to the organisation’s claim it has been proved that the two fixed-line agreements allegedly signed up by FACUA’s associate were false.
The association has also submitted a claim to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish), due to the irregular and unlawful treatment of this case.
Movistar has conceded the irregularity when they charged 1,300.85 Euros to this user from Barcelona. Vodafone has also nullified an almost 90 Euros payment illegally charged.
Albert checked that both operators had signed him up in two fixe
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