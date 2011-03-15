Movistar, voted again as The Worst Company of the Year by consumers

Movistar has again been chosen as The Worst Company of the Year by consumers. In the second edition of the awards presented by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Spanish multinational won 35% of the votes, one point more than they received last year. The telecommunications multinational has won this prize, awarded on 15 March to coincide with World Consumer Rights Day, for maintaining a policy of misleading advertising, overcharging and neglect of complaints from customers. The major change introduced over the last year by the leading telecommunications company in Spain was in its corporate image, but not in the treatment of users, which is not exactly the best example for the rest of the sector to follow. This time, the prize was hotly contested with Vodafone, wh

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión