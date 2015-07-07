Natural gas prices have rised by 2% since late 2011, according to an analysis by FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action has analysed the tariffs of last chance (TUR, according to its initials in Spanish) for natural gas approved by the Government since late 2011, and found an increase of 2.4% for TUR 1 customers and 1% for those with the TUR 2 tariff. The association complains that far from alleviating the current economic situation of Spanish families, the Government is taking insufficient measures and has not managed to lower natural gas prices even to the levels seen at the beginning of its term in office. There are two regulated tariffs for the supply of natural gas: TUR 1, intended for users that do not exceed 5,000 kWh consumption per year and TUR 2, for those that exceed that amount (usually homes with hot water, cooking and heating from natural gas).

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