New electricity meters raise the risk of robberies by revealing if the flat is empty, warns FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action alerts that new electricity meters raise the risk of robberies by revealing if dwellings are empty and showing private information protected by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish). These measuring devices have a led light that flashes at a proportional rate to the level of power consumption. Being visible, anyone who enters the building could deduce at what times the flat is empty or if the family is away for some days (a very slow flash would indicate, for instance, that only the refrigerator is operating). FACUA reported this danger to private security on April 2012 to the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism and the National Commission of Energy (CNE, according to its initials in Spanish) and on J

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