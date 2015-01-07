Nine out of ten consumers think that the authorities do not protect them from fraud on sales period

65% of those polled by FACUA-Consumers in Action claims to have detected fraud on sales such as price which are misleadingly inflated by changing the original prices on items’ labels. Also, nine out of ten users believe that the authorities do not protect their rights during the sales periods on retail shops. The poll, carried out by the association on January-February of last year, showed that there’s still a high rate of irregularities on these sales periods and that consumers are unprotected by the corresponding authorities. 23% of the people polled by FACUA claims to have checked the fake discounts in more than half of the visited stores, 18% in less than half and 24% in just a few of the stores. 8% consider that there were no fake discounts. 28% of consume

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