Nou Dent, reported for not serving affected customers, following the closure one of the brand's practices in Valencia

FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed a complaint to the Sub-Directorate General of Trade and Consumer affairs of the Valencian Community against the company Nou Dent. This is due to the fact it discontinued treatments for hundreds of its clients in one of the brand’s practices following its closure. The centre, which discontinued its services without prior warning last December, operated under the name of Vegamar for almost a month. Nou Dent rescinded its contract with the proprietors (which allowed it to operate under the brand name) when it defaulted on paying the licence. The majority of people who are affected by the closure and have outstanding treatments had engaged in these treatments when the practice was still operating under the trade name Nou Dent. F

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