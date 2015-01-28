Orange was the telecommunications company with most inquiries and complaints in FACUA in 2014

Orange was the telecom company with most inquiries and complaints from users in FACUA-Consumers in Action in 2014. For the first time, this French multinational company leads this ranking, replacing Vodafone, which had ranked the first in the last few years. FACUA’s annual balance shows that telecom sector still is the most reported sector by consumers, with more than a third of the total of complaints (37.6%), followed by the banking sector (17.4%) and energy (10.7%). The Government’s outrageous indifference allows massive frauds in these sectors to be committed too frequently, the association reports. Over the past year, Orange was responsible for 27% of complaints and inquiries of the users who came to FACUA because they had some problem with telecom compani

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