Panini withdraws the latest issue of 'The Amazing Spiderman' because of a printing error

Buyers of the collectors´ item The Amazing Spiderman have found an error with issue 79, which was put on sale 3rd May. The last chapter of the comic has some pages in the wrong order, which has prompted the publisher, Panini Cómics España, to withdraw it from circulation in order to re-release a corrected version. “We are going to proceed with the withdrawal of The Amazing Spiderman 79 from circulation, the monthly comic of the Spider Man which went on sale last week, as we have become aware of an error in its assembly, and some pages have been printed in the wrong order”, informs the Spanish publisher with the rights to the Marvel comics. “When the corrected edition is available, which will have a different

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