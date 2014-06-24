Police warns that new power meters favour home robberies during summer holidays

National Police Corps have included in their usual alerts and recommendations to prevent home robberies during summer holidays, the danger that represent new power meters, since they reveal if dwellings are empty in real time. These meters are easily reached on flats or apartments buildings, and in the case of detached and semi-detached houses, they are straight on the street, risking users and their homes. The new power meters have a led light that flashes at a proportional rate to the house’s level of power consumption, so that when the flashing is strong, the dwelling is using much energy in that very moment (the house has people on it) and when the flashing is weak, it indicates that power consumption is very low, this is, the house might be empty. FACUA-Consumer

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