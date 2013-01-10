Public Prosecutor asked to investigate whether a group of taxi drivers control Sevilla s airport with threats and coercion

FACUA Sevilla welcomes the request presented to the Public Prosecutor to investigate the existence of an organised group in order to «control the activity» of the taxi industry in the airport. According to Diario de Sevilla, the prosecution has decided to take to court the complaint filed in June by the Free Taxi Forum (Foro Taxi Libre) to understand that indications of possible crimes of threat and coercion exist. FACUA Sevilla applauds the courage of the Free Taxi Forum for standing up against the constant intimidation that the taxi drivers of this group have received in the form of threats, assaults and damage to their vehicles. The consumers association welcomes that there is finally a firm attempt to curb abusive practices also for service use

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