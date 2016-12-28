Made from September to November
Rayanair is the worst rated airline by passengers, according to FACUA's survey
Almost nine out of ten think there is not enough authorities' control over the abuses of airlines. Only 8.6% think that customer support has improved in recent years.
FACUA.org
España-28/12/2016
Ryanair is the worst rated airline by passengers, according to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s survey, made from September to November 2016. 45.4% of consumers think so. The second place is for Vueling, considered the worst airline by 16.2% of people surveyed.
3,289 consumers have taken part of the survey, which is part of FACUA’s campaign #aerofraudes (airfrauds, in Spanish). The results also show that the quality of customer support has got worse in recent years, according to 46.2% of those participating in the survey, while 38.6% think it is more or less the same as before and only 8.6% think it has improved.
Nine out of ten consumers think that authorities do not guarantee consumer rights’ protection when airlines do not comply with their
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido