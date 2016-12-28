Rayanair is the worst rated airline by passengers, according to FACUA's survey

Ryanair is the worst rated airline by passengers, according to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s survey, made from September to November 2016. 45.4% of consumers think so. The second place is for Vueling, considered the worst airline by 16.2% of people surveyed. 3,289 consumers have taken part of the survey, which is part of FACUA’s campaign #aerofraudes (airfrauds, in Spanish). The results also show that the quality of customer support has got worse in recent years, according to 46.2% of those participating in the survey, while 38.6% think it is more or less the same as before and only 8.6% think it has improved. Nine out of ten consumers think that authorities do not guarantee consumer rights’ protection when airlines do not comply with their

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