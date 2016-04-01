Second ruling against Telefónica for the Movistar Fusión price increase

The head of the Court number 2 in Pamplona has ruled in favour of a client and therefore nullified the Movistar Fusión’s price increase of May 2015. The judge believes that Telefónica applied this increase without any valid justification, despite the product had been advertised as it would be kept «forever«. The ruling orders Telefónica to refund the client the extra money overcharged, and also the interests. This is the second ruling against Movistar for the tariff increase. Last January, a judge in Segovia ruled the same, as the result of the report of a client from that city. It was the first ruling against this price increase. In this new sentence, the judge estimates that the price increase has no justification and, in addition, there

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