Spain requests Ireland to act against Ryanair for the irregularities FACUA has denounced
The Ministry of Health and Social Policy notifies the violations of the company to other UE Member States and to the rest of Spanish relevant authorities.
FACUA.org
Europa-07/07/2009
The Ministry of Health and Social Policy has request the Irish Government to act against Ryanair for the irregularities that FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced.
In the answer to several denounces that FACUA has made for the irregularities of Ryanair, the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC) has answered that it has request the relevant Irish authorities to take actions in order to make this company stop with all the violations detected.
The Institute has also proceed with an information procedure (alert) to inform other Member States and the relevant Spanish authorities about the irregularities denounced by FACUA.
This actions undertaken by the INC contrast with the persistent passiveness of the Spanish General Direction Of Civil Aviation of the Min
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