Spanish Ministry of Industry removes Vueling's illegal 807 premium rate number and the company changes it for a similar one

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticizes the Department of Telecommunications (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish) for their late response in taking measures following the association’s complaint about Vueling’s use of a premium rate number -which starts with a 807 code- for its booking system, something banned by Spanish legislation. It took Setsi almost two years to consider the complaint, but the body only resolved to remove the infamous number without taking further actions to prevent these unlawful practices from happening again. FACUA Córdoba reported the 807 200 100 number, registered by the company Eagertech 21, and used to provide Vueling’s booking system in 2012. The association argued that such use is expressly prohibited by the Code of P

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