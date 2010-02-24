Tele2 call centre employee provides a password which allows access to the confidential data of their other clients.

FACUA-Consumers in Action have denounced the fixed line telecommunications company before the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) for not guaranteeing the security of the personal data of their clients. The complaint has been presented after an employee of Tele2 gave a member of FACUA, the generic password which allows access to the confidential data of the company s clients. The customer had called Tele2 customer services to recover their password so that they could enter the client zone on the web page Tele2.es, in order to access their billing information. The customer service agent who attended the client indicated that they could provide a user name and a generic password, which could be subsequently used to access the customer s own account b

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