FACUA requests the Government to set electricity rates based on actual costs
The annual increase of electricity prices reaches 18.9% after rising two points in April
The bill for the average user has increased from 63.98 Euros per month in April 2014 to 76.10 Euros last month, a difference of 12.12 Euros upwards.
FACUA.org
España-03/05/2015
The electricity bill of the average user accumulates an annual rise of 18.9% after dropping two points in April, according to the analysis of FACUA-Consumers in Action.
The average user electricity bill (use of 366 kWh/month and contracted electric load of 4.4 kW) has increased from 63.98 Euros per month of April 2014 to 76.10 Euros last month (indirect taxes included), a difference of 12.12 Euros upwards.
FACUA has compared the current rate per kWh and the average cost of kWh in April this year which applies to the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) to the corresponding rate consolidated on April last year.
The kWh of energy consumed rose by 27.3% in a year, while the kW of contracted electric load has remained uncha
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