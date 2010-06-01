Between 3,62 and 10,20 euros
The average price of a movie ticket varies up to 182% between the twenty seven capitals cities of Europe
According to the average salary, the most expensive cinemas are from Bucharest, Sofia y Bratislava. The cheaper are from Copenhagen, Luxembourg and Berlin.
FACUA.org
Europa-01/06/2010
The average price of a movie ticket varies up to 182% between the twenty seven capitals cities of Europe. Highlight a research development by FACUA-Consumers in Action in 128 screen cinema of the european capitals (see table).
The prizes goes from 3,62 euros that cost the average of a weekend or festive ticket in Vilnius (Lithuania) up to the 10,20 euros of Helsinki (Finland). In Madrid (Spain) the average prize is 6,93 euros.
Paris (France) is the capital with the prize more expensive for the films in 3D. A weekend day or a festive day cost an average of 13,00 euros, in front of 5,97 euros of Vilnius (Lithuania). The difference reaches in this case the
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