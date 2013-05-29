The BBVA causes thousands of direct debits across the bank to be double charged

The BBVA has caused the double-charging of thousands of direct debit payments throughout the bank. FACUA-Consumers in Action, which has shed light on the irregularity after being alerted by various consumers, demands that the BBVA clarify the names of all the companies that have been affected. The second-ranking financial entity in the country manages the direct debit payments that their clients send to a vast range of companies, for those that hold accounts with the BBVA as well as other banks which subcontract the labour with them. An error made last week during their computer application has instigated companies to be charged twice for the same direct debit payments. This Wednesday at midday, the bank informed FACUA that it will not have rendered the entirety of the dir

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