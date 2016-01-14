The CNMC penalises several companies reported by FACUA for text scams

The National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC according to its initials in Spanish) has imposed penalties on several of the companies reported by FACUA-Consumers in Action (Iebolina Tradicional, Comercial Polindus 21 and Arabbesko Madrileña) for having committed mass frauds. These companies sent text messages pretending to be an acquaintance in order to sign them up to premium services and kept the conversation going, therefore making them use the service more and have expensive bills. More specifically, the CNMC imposed the following penalties: 626,000 euros for Comercial Polindus; 207,800 euros for Iebolina Tradicional and 1,775 euros for Arabbesko Madrileña. The CNMC also sanctioned Nextcard-Consultores e Serviços (with a fine of 22,800 euros) a

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