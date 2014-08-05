The company Aguas de Barcelona is fined with 5,000 Euros following a complaint submitted by an associate of FACUA to the Spanish Data Protection Agency

The company Sociedad General de Aguas de Bracelona (Agbar), the only water supplier in Barcelona and its metropolitan area (on a long-term lease contract) has just been fined with 5,000 Euros by the Catalonian Data Protection Agency, following a complaint submitted by FACUA on behalf of its associate Antonio Ruiz Gutiérrez. The person affected decided to sign up on the company’s virtual office on February 2013, a service that Agbar offers to its clients to check their billings, access their personal data and their contracts, and also to receive advertising information. On one of the first occasions he was using the online service, the associate surprisingly found out, after loging in his user’s area that, in addition to his contract, billings and

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